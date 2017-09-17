Early resolution of FDE ex-employees’ pension issues

Islamabad

While inaugurating a facilitation centre for the retried employees of his organisation, Federal Directorate of Education Director General Hasnat Ahmed Quershi directed the relevant staff members to ensure their presence on duty and early resolution of the pension-related issues of visitors.

The cenre has been established in order to resolve the pension issues of the retired teaching and non-teaching staff of the educational institutions rapidly.

FDE deputy director Hasan Imran Baig will be the focal person of the facilitation centre for the directorate's pensioners and beneficiaries of the prime minister's assistance package for the heirs of the employees, who died in service.

On the occasion, the FDE DG said the directorate was making all-out efforts to provide the best possible services to its current and former employees under a single roof.

He asked the FDE pensioners and heirs of the deceased employees to register their complaints against the staff members of the centre on toll free number 080076377 or www.support.fde.gov.pk. for swift action.

FDE Director (administration) Farhad Shah said the establishment of the pensioners' facilitation centre would promptly yet effectively address the complaints of the retired employees.

President of the Federal Government Teachers Association Malik Ameer Muhammad Khan appreciating the initiative said he was hopeful that the centre would turn out to be a great help for the former FDE employees.