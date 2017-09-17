Programme to celebrate 15th anniversary of HEC

Islamabad: The Higher Education Commission (HEC) is commemorating its 15th anniversary from September 12 to October 11, says a press release.

To mark the momentous occasion, HEC has chalked out a month-long programme that would include a gamut of events and activities highlighting the organization’s contributions in advancing the universities and the Higher Education sector of the country.

The Islamabad Campus of Preston University, Kohat has also drawn up a month-long program, covering a variety of events and activities, to celebrate HEC’s 15th anniversary in a befitting manner. The activities planned to be organised during the period include inter-university sports (badminton, male/female, table tennis, male/female, football and T-20 cricket) competitions; English/Urdu debate competitions; article writing competition; poster competition; various IT related competitions; quiz competition; seminar on HEC’s decades of success, and drama and singing events.

The theme of all these events will be based on HEC’s unparalleled contribution towards promoting quality education and infusing dynamism in the Higher Education sector of Pakistan. These events will commence from September 15 and continue through October 14, 2017.