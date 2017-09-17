ECP has failedin NA-120: JI

LAHORE

Jamaat-e-Islami Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has alleged that the ruling PML-N is grossly violating the code of conduct for elections in the by-election for NA-120 and the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completely failed there in discharging its duties in implementation of its rules and regulations.

He was addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Saturday along with JI candidate in NA-120 Ziauddin Ansari advocate, Information Secretary Amirul Azeem, Lahore JI Ameer Zikrullah Mujahid and others. Baloch said government machinery and public money were being mercilessly and shamelessly used to ensure the victory of PML-N candidate and even Zakat money and funds of Baitul Maal had been used for the purpose. He said that with the rejection of review petition from the Supreme Court against disqualification, Nawaz Shrif had now clearly known why he was disqualified. He said Sharif family was in the grip of accountability process but, unfortunately, they were committing blunders after blunders and it would have been better if the ruling party had fielded a PM-N worker in the by-election instead of a family member.