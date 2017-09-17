Zong 4G takes telecom market by storm

ISLAMABAD: With having more than 75 percent share of the 4G customers market, Zong 4G, Pakistan’s No 1 data network, has once again stamped its lead in Pakistan’s high speed cellular data market.

Figures have officially been confirmed by Pakistan Telecom Authority (PTA) in its latest report released on its website. The official figures show that since launching its 4G services, Zong 4G has consistently attracted customers.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zong was the first operator in Pakistan to win 4G license in an open auction conducted by PTA in 2014. Till now, Zong 4G has invested more than US$ 3b and is aiming to further scale up its network by increasing the number of its 4G sites to around 10,500 by the end of the current year.

During the previous year, Zong 4G observed a five-fold increase in its 4G subscriber base. The company remains committed to re-shaping market trends, and securing its advantage as the first 4G network in the country. Building on this increase, Zong 4G is also significantly ramping up its customer care operations keeping in sight its goal of delivering unrivaled customer care at both pre-sale and after-sale levels, thus to unleash its vision of a ‘New Dream’ for a digital Pakistan.**