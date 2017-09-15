7,000 cops to perform by-poll duties

LAHORE: Lahore Police have devised a comprehensive security plan to conduct smooth polling in NA-120 scheduled to be held on September 17 (Sunday).

At least 7000 cops of Lahore Police, City Traffic Police, Special Branch, Rangers and Pakistan Army will be deputed under the supervision of 46 SHOs, 18 DSPs and 6 SPs. Moreover, 30 teams of Elite Police Force, Dolphin Squad and PERU have also been deployed for snap checking and patrolling in the entire constituency.

SP Security Abadat Nisar while talking to The News said foolproof security plan has been devised for 220 polling stations and 105 buildings falling in the constituency. He added Lahore Police is in contact with the officers of Pakistan Rangers and Pakistan Army for better security arrangements and implementation. Abadat also said that each available resource will be utilized to maintain law and order. The personnel of law enforcement agencies are also in contact with the representatives of political parties in all localities to cope with any emergency without any delay.

The constituency has been divided into five zones. At least one ASP will be incharge of each zone, DSPs will be sector incharge and Sub Inspectors will be incharge of sub-sector. Aerial surveillance will also be conducted of the entire constituency. The security personnel will also be responsible for the secure transportation and distribution of ballot papers at each polling station.

Lahore Police have also issued a general code of conduct to maintain law and order and to avert untoward incidents. According to the code of conduct, nobody will be allowed to display weapons. Strict action will be taken if someone was found involved in aerial firing. Hooliganism will also not be allowed. The voters will be frisked at the entry points and they will be allowed to go inside on showing national identity card. The voters will also be checked with metal detectors while walkthrough gates have also been installed at sensitive polling stations. The media persons are advised display their cards issued by Election Commission for coverage of the election.

SP City Adil Memon also held meeting with the officers of Pakistan Army on Thursday and discussed security arrangements for the polling day.