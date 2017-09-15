ICCI urges govt to convert public sector record into digital mode

Islamabad: The business community has important stakes in the official record of many public sector organizations including FBR, CDA, IESCO and others and government should take measures to convert record of all public sector organizations into digital mode to ensure its safety and security in case of any fire incident or natural calamity.

This was stressed by Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry President (ICCI) Khalid Iqbal Malik, in a statement. He said the important record of government institutions was destroyed due to eruption of fire in Awami Markaz few days back and archiving record of all government institutions in digital mode would ensure its sustainable safety. It would also save all stakeholders from the troubles they have to face in case of destruction of official record.

Khalid Iqbal Malik said that many private firms were offering latest technology based archiving solutions with most sophisticated, secure, risk free and hassle free physical record management and storage facilities at 3rd party location where retrieval of record was possible by a mere click without wasting time on manual retrieval. He said that fortunately, the record of Federal Tax Ombudsman at Awami Markaz remained secure during fire incident due to keeping it in digital mode through outsourced services. He stressed that government should take benefit of these technologies and facilities for keeping its official record intact in case of fire or any other tragic incident.