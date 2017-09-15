Constituency no more a ‘piece of cake’ for PML-N: Faisal Mir

LAHORE :Pakistan People's Party candidate from NA-120 Faisal Mir believes that the by-poll result on September 17 will prove that PPP is still the party with strong roots in masses and the only representative of the pro-liberal forces.

“NA-120 is no more a piece of cake for the PML-N, under a level playing field, it could have never won from here, still all state resources are being used in its favour but the PPP will prove its ballot strength” said Faisal Mir, the PPP candidate from the constituency while talking to The News.

Faisal, also a former People's Students Federation activist in early and late 80s while PPP was in a struggling period during martial law regime of Ziaul Haq, said that among all the candidates contesting the by-election, the PPP was the only party which represented the pro-liberal forces.

“We are contesting against the PML-N which has sought aid from Osama Bin Laden to topple the democratic government of Benazir Bhutto, we are combating the pro-Taliban forces in form of PTI whose chairman campaigned for opening their offices in Pakistan, we are in run against Jamaatud Dawa candidate, a banned outfit, name one party except PPP which represents the progress segment of society” alleged Faisal Mir.

When asked that another faction of Pakistan People's Party under the banner of PPP-Workers was also contesting from this seat, Faisal replied it wasn’t a party and had no root among workers.

When asked how would PPP regain its lost vote bank, Faisal Mir replied while saying ‘situation has changed now.’ He stated that in 2013, PPP was the prime target of terrorists, its candidates were not allowed to go for campaign due to severe threats. “We didn’t contest the 2013 general elections, we only participated in it, now we are contesting, in 2013, dynamics were different, we were the direct target of extremist forces, under pressure, even our election offices were not opened, nor could we address public meetings, but now PPP is making a comeback” said Faisal Mir.

When asked if PPP was given level playing field by the Election Commission, Faisal said, “Not at all, how can you say it’s a level playing field, when PPP started showing its traditional colour, the workers start gathering at its offices, attacks on them began.”

He said that still, neither case was registered against the attackers nor any arrest was made but these tactics wouldn’t weaken the spirit of party workers who would prove all the predictions made by some self-styled analysts about political elimination of PPP wrong.

To a query as to what would be his priorities after winning the polls, Faisal Mir said he did his Matric from a prestigious institution like Central Model School and like it, many educational bodies of the area suffered a huge decline of standard due to the apathetic attitude of the government towards this sector. My priority, he said, would be to raise educational standards. Besides, he said sewage system of the constituency needed immediate attention. After winning the polls, he said, he would play his role in addressing this problem on priority.