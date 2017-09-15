IFMP, FUI sign agreement

KARACHI: Institute of Financial Markets Pakistan (IFMP) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The Foundation University Islamabad (FUI) for mutual development of business curriculum, a spokesman for IFMP said on Thursday.

The institute has been working in close coordination with the FUI for the mutual collaboration on development of curriculum and learning outcomes for a training programme on capital markets to be offered by FUI in line with the current IFMP’s certification mandate, he added.

Besides, with the assistance and feedback of IFMP, there would be development of knowledge and skills set for the capital market professional’s through offering courses on capital markets, trading and operations, cooperation on development of mutually recognised examinations and access to research facilities and data sharing for development of programmes and simulations.