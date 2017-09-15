Fri September 15, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Business

A
APP
September 15, 2017

Share

Advertisement

New rice cultivation tech discovered

New rice cultivation tech discovered

MULTAN: A newly discovered rice cultivation technology that doesn’t require standing water will become a general practice among farmers within next five years, an agronomist said on Thursday.

“The new technology comparatively needs less labour but promises more profit,” said Dr Abid Mahmood, director general agriculture (research) in a statement issued by provinvial agriculture department.

“It will enable farmers to cover maximum area in shortest possible time and without that long backbreaking labour.” Dr Abid said Pakistani rice was known for its quality, taste, and aroma all over the world.  “The government is vigorously involved in raising awareness among farmers to adopt modern farming technologies for boost country’s agriculture exports,” he said. —

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement