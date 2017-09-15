New rice cultivation tech discovered

MULTAN: A newly discovered rice cultivation technology that doesn’t require standing water will become a general practice among farmers within next five years, an agronomist said on Thursday.

“The new technology comparatively needs less labour but promises more profit,” said Dr Abid Mahmood, director general agriculture (research) in a statement issued by provinvial agriculture department.

“It will enable farmers to cover maximum area in shortest possible time and without that long backbreaking labour.” Dr Abid said Pakistani rice was known for its quality, taste, and aroma all over the world. “The government is vigorously involved in raising awareness among farmers to adopt modern farming technologies for boost country’s agriculture exports,” he said. —