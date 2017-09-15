Pak firms steal world food show

KARACHI: Pakistani products put up an 'appetising show' at the 25th World Food Fair, a major international event for the food and drinks industry, held at Tüyap Fair Convention & Congress Center in Istanbul Turkey, setting off many prospective contracts, a release said on Thursday.

“Leading companies in the business of food and herbal products including Hamdard Laboratories, S Amden & Company, Bhandhari Rice Mills, and Food Links International successfully participated in the event,” the statement received here from Ankara said.

It added that the participation of local companies generated much awareness among the potential buyers from Turkey and the region, which will result in more trade opportunities for these companies.

“During the event, Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Consulate General of Pakistan Istanbul aggressively lobbied for the tremendous trade potential between Pakistan and Turkey,” the statement said.

The fair, attended by business community from Turkey and other countries, provided and great opportunity for establishing business-to-business contacts and promoting Pakistan’s share in the regional and global trade.

World Food Fair, Istanbul is the largest food related exhibition in Turkey. The event annually attracts over 360 domestic and international food producers, who converge in Istanbul to network, negotiate and conclude business deals with Turkey’s food industry.