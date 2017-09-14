Rallies condemn genocide of Rohingya Muslims

PESHAWAR: The protests against the killings of Muslims in Myanmar continued in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Wednesday.

The activists of Islami Jamiat-i-Talaba stage demonstration at Government College Chowk to demand halt to killing of Rohingya Muslims in Myanmar.

The speakers asked to sever ties with Myanmar and send immediate help to the affected people.

NOWSHERA: The activists of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) took out protest rally to condemn killings of Rohingya Muslims and asked the government to cut diplomatic relations with Myanmar.

Led by JUI-F leaders including Qari Umar Ali, Pervez Khan Khattak and Mufti Hakim Ali Haqqani, the protesters, carrying banners and placards, chanted slogans against Myanmar for atrocities against the Rohingya Muslims.

The protesters walked through various areas and gathered at the Shubra Chowk where they blocked the Grand Trunk road to traffic for some time.

MANSEHRA: The students, teachers and employees of Hazara University took out a rally to protest against genocide of Rohingya Muslims.

The rally, which was taken out from outside vice-chancellor office, culminated at the same place after marching through the entire Garden campus of the varsity.

The protesters, who were holding banners and placards, also raised slogans in support of Rohingya Muslim.

The speakers demanded government to play and active role to protect innocent Muslims.

Dr Azizuddin, the general secretary of Academic staff association of Hazara University, said that Muslim Ummah should come forward to put pressure on Myanmar government to stop the genocides of Muslims.