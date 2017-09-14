Security man dies after falling from flyover: official

PESHAWAR: A security man died after he fell down from the flyover in Gulbahar locality on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Ziaur Rahman, hailing from Chitral. The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Gulbahar, Najmul Hassan, told reporters that the deceased was a member of the armed forces and apparently he committed suicide by jumping from the overhead bridge. He added that investigations into the incident were underway.