828 arrested, explosives recovered in two-week drive: SSP

PESHAWAR: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Sajjad Khan has said 828 proclaimed offenders were arrested and huge quantity of ammunition and explosives were recovered during the last two weeks.

Addressing a press conference at the Malik Saad Shaheed Police Lines on Wednesday, the SSP said search and strike operations were carried out in all the four circles of the capital city police during the last two weeks. He added that apart from 828 proclaimed offenders, key militants were also rounded up during these actions.

Sajjad Khan said that 13 hand grenades, 19 rocket shells, 52 AK-47, 41 rifles, 30 shotguns and 385 pistols were also recovered during the operations. Besides, he added, the force also recovered 165 kilograms of hashish, 22kg heroin and 54 grams of ice during the actions.

The SSP Operations said that the security had been upgraded in Peshawar and its rural and suburban towns ahead of Muharram. He added that all the routes of the Muharram processions as well as the worship places have been properly checked to take security measures in these areas during the Ashura.

Meanwhile, the SSP Operations held a meeting with the traders and assured complete security to the businessmen and their properties. Sajjad Khan said that the incidents of extortion have already decreased due to effective measures taken by police and other agencies while soon an operation is going to be launched against the land mafia that has occupied properties in different parts of the city.The SSP assured the delegation of senior members of the KP Chamber of Commerce, Anjuman-e-Tajiran and other bodies that police would ensure all possible measures to ensure peace in the province.