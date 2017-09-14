If judges can be restored by long march why Nawaz’s appeal can’t be heard: Talal

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry said on Wednesday if judges could be restored by long march why Nawaz Sharif’s appeal could not be heard.

He said that Nawaz Sharif respected the Supreme Court’s (SC) decision and did not dishonor the institutions. Talking to media outside Supreme Court on Wednesday, he said the upcoming elections and political campaign would be based on respect for Constitution and the ballot.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister of State for Information Technology and Telecommunication Anusha Rehman said that disqualification of Nawaz Sharif was not made on the basis of petitioner’s objections. She said the petitioners did not accuse Nawaz Sharif of having membership of Capital FZE company, its chairmanship or not receiving any salary from it.

She pointed out that the decision was therefore challenged on the same grounds in the apex court. Anusha Rehman said that it had been pleaded in the review petition before the court whether the Panama case was within the jurisdiction of the apex court or not.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that media was playing a crucial role in eliminating the menace of terrorism and foiling the extra-constitutional attacks on democracy in the country.

She said the journalists had always played a vital role in protecting democracy in the country. The minister said that without respect of vote and continuation of democratic system, the country could not move forward. She said that the back of the terrorists had been broken adding that soon Pakistan would emerge as peaceful country. She said the world would appreciate Pakistan.

Addressing media workers’ workshop in Rawalpindi, she said the government was taking bold steps to ensure protection and security of working journalists of the country. She said Access to Information Bill approved by Parliament would help journalists to gather news through credible and authentic sources.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that programs for the training of the journalists were being organised adding that they were working for the security and protection of journalists. She said the Protection of Journalists Bill would soon be passed in Parliament. She said that all the people of the profession would be included in the Journalists Protection Bill.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the role of journalists against terrorism was also appreciable adding that Pakistan was formed in the result of the votes of Pakistani people. --