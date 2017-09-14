ANF recovers drugs worth Rs1.38 billion

Islamabad :Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) recovered 827.5 kg drugs amounting Rs1.38 billion in international market, arrested 15 drug offenders and seized 6 vehicles in 13 counternarcotics strikes conducted across the country.

The recovered drugs comprised 445 kg hashish, 355 kg opium, 14.5 kg heroin, 3 kg amphetamine and 50 Ltrs of acetic anhydride, a spokesman of ANF Headquarters said Wednesday.

ANF Quetta, in two different intelligence based operations conducted at General Area Killi Norak, Tehsil Gulistan, District Qilla Abdullah and Killi Noshisar, Tehsil & District, Quetta has seized 293 kg hashish, 10 kg opium & 30 kg hashish.

Moreover, ANF Quetta recovered 10 kg hashish & 3 kg amphetamine from personal possession of accused identified as Karim Khan residents of Quetta near Kako Zai Town Bosa Mandi Tehsil & District, Quetta.

In fourth operation ANF Quetta intercepted a Toyota Corolla Car near Ziarat cross Tehsil & District Ziarat during the search 48 kg hashish was recovered from secret cavities of the car. A person identified as Nazeer Ahmed residents of Naseerabad was apprehended during the operation.

In other 3 operation at Saindak Road, Taftan Border general Area Rud, Tehsil Dalbandin and Chagai Road near Ghuncha Dori Tehsil & District Mastung, 50 ltrs acetic anhydride, 345 kg opium from D/Cabin 4.5 kg heroin, 10 kg heroin powder and 900 grams hashish were seized. Three persons were apprehended during the operations.

ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Suzuki FX Car opposite Rawal Hospital, main Lehtrar Road, Islamabad and arrested two persons identified as Muhammad Sarwar resident of Attock and Wajid Hussain resident of Rawalpindi along with 2.4 kg hashish concealed in right side door of the vehicle.

In another operation ANF Rawalpindi intercepted a Toyota Corolla Car and recovered 50.4 kg hashish near Chungi no. 26, Bus Stop, Islamabad and arrested an accused identified as Aman Ullah. The drug was concealed in secret cavities of the car.

ANF Peshawar recovered 7.2 kg hashish from personal possession of two accused identified as Iran Jehanzeb, resident of Khyber Agency and Peshawar respectively. They were arrested near Zkori Bridge, Ring Road, Peshawar.

ANF Karachi intercepted a Toyota Hilux D/Cabin at Safora Gooth Chowrangi, Karachi and recovered 2.4 kg hashish from personal possession of the accused identified as Shahid Ali and Ejaz Ali both resident of Karachi. In another operation ANF Karachi recovered 510 grams hashish by arresting an accused identified as Ali Gul residents of Khairpur. Operation was conducted near Drug den situated at Village Chairman Ghous Bux Jamro, Tehsil Kote Dijee & District Khairpur.

Moreover, ANF Karachi raided a drug den near an educational institution, Qasimabad, Hyderabad and recovered 200 grams hashish by arresting Sajjad Sehto residents of Karachi. All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations and further investigation is underway.