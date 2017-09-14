Waste-to-energy plant to help generate electricity

Islamabad :The project to install a waste-to-energy plant will not only help dispose of garbage but electricity would also be produced and supplied to Islamabad Electric Supply Company (Iesco), decreasing financial burden from Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

The officials of the Chinese companies have visited three sites in I-9 sector, I-17 sector and Rawat that have so far been designated for establishment of first waste-to-energy plant in the capital city.

It is pertinent to mention here that there is currently no landfill site in the federal capital, and 600 tons of garbage collected from the capital’s urban areas is disposed of in a temporary landfill site in the undeveloped I-12 sector.

According to the Project-Concept (PC-I) the plant would burn around 1,000 tons of garbage to produce 10 MW of electricity and it would be built on a Build, Operate and Transfer (BOT) basis and would be handed over to the MCI after 30 years.

The field workers would collect garbage and waste material from 25 urban residential sectors and 32 union councils of Islamabad and transfer it to the waste-to-energy project where some 10 MW electricity would be produced from it.