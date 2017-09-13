PTI, Pasban protest Rohingya Muslims’ massacre

PESHAWAR: The activists of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pasban on Tuesday staged protests against the ethnic cleansing of Rohingya Muslims and asked the government to sever diplomatic ties with Myanmar.

They were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against the genocide of Rohingya Muslims and violence against them in Myanmar.

The protesters gathered outside the Peshawar Press Club and staged the protests.

PTI’s leader Buland Iqbal Tarakai was leading his party activists while provincial president Ajab Khan Jadoon was leading the Pasban rally.

The speakers expressed disappointment over what they argued the silence of international community, human rights organisations and rulers of Muslim countries over the violence and massacre of Rohingya Muslims at the hands of Myanmar government.