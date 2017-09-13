Weather experts claim mini-tornado hit Islamabad on Sunday

Islamabad: Experts have pointed out that there was a mini-tornado in Islamabad, especially around G-13 Sector on Sunday that was quite a unique phenomenon, indicating harsh weather pattern in the coming years.

They urged the Ministry of Climate Change to coordinate with the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) to find out the reasons in the change in weather conditions.According to the data compiled by the PMD, the country’s first tornado was recorded in March 2001 when it struck village Chak Misran in tehsil Bhalwal of Sargodha district with a wind speed of 193 km per hour. It claimed 20 lives and left 40 people injured.

Zulfiqar Haider, an expert, said he has also heard about another mini tornado in Chakri area some days ago, so there is a need to turn attention towards this kind of situation.“The PMD is in a better position to get to know the real facts about mini tornadoes, so it should not waste any time and focus on this issue,” he said.

He said accompanied by strong winds, mini-tornado produced heavy rainfall in the capital city, adding “Installation of state-of-the-art meteorological observatories and weather radar facilities is now a must to keep vigil over the new weather patterns.”