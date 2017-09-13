Two Saarc Law moots to be held in Colombo in October: Mandviwalla

KARACHI: Mehmood Mandviwalla, the president of Saarc Law, has announced that the 14th Saarc Law conference and 11th Saarc chief justices conference will be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from October 27 to 29. He further said this is a special year as Saarc Law is celebrating its 25th year. Mandviwalla in a meeting with the Nepal Chief Justice Gopal Para Juli in Kathmandu made this announcement. The theme of the conference is “role of law in balancing executive, legislative and judicial activism”. It is expected that over 400 delegates will attend the conference comprising senior judges, lawyers and legal academics from Saarc countries.

