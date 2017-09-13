The population of most of our cities is beyond the control of the concerned authorities. High population leads to high demand which is definitely a big burden on the limited resources of the respective cities. In order to deal with the issue of the scarcity of resources, the government has to come up with a relevant plan. Clearly, the increasing population of Pakistan is hinting at the need of new cities in different areas of the country. In this regard, Islamabad can be a perfect example. This 1,000 sq km city has a couple of small dams, an international airport, railway lines, highways and parks which qualify it as a modern city. It is inhabited with more than two million people and it is called one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

We can make dozens of new cities in every province and boost the economy of the country. The following suggestions can be adopted to contribute to the country’s economy in a positive way. Almost every city of the country can be linked directly with other countries. The government should avail this opportunity and develop every city so that more export opportunities can be created. More industries should be set up in these cities. The people who intend to move to other places from the exiting cities may move to the news cities for better livings, reducing the burden of the old cities. If we manage our resources in a mature manner, we can become independent. Also, more cities would mean that the country’s talented youth would have a lot of opportunities to explore and that they might prefer staying in the country instead of moving to other countries.

Muhammad Abdus Samad (Islamabad)