Over 6,000 cops deployed for World XI security

LAHORE: The Lahore Police along with CTD, Special Branch and sensitive agencies have finalised arrangements by deputing over 6,000 cops to provide foolproof security cover to the World XI team during its stay in the hotel and travel to and from Gaddafi Stadium for matches to avert any untoward incident.

The first match will be played today (Tuesday) evening at 7pm for which traffic arrangements have also been finalised. The World XI team was escorted from the airport to hotel amid tight security. Special commandos under the command of senior officers remained deputed in and around hotel. Snipers were also deputed at the hotel and adjacent buildings.

On Monday evening, the team also visited the stadium for practice.Earlier in the morning, DIG Investigations Sultan Ch briefed 16 teams of Dolphin Squad and four teams of PERU about the security protocols. He also briefed them about the use of special equipment to check suspects. Special mobile phone sets enabled with 4G LTE were also handed over to the cops and they were briefed about the audio-video streaming for the security purpose.

The DIG directed them to enhance patrolling on the Jail Road and Ferozpur Road especially. The officer also sensitised special squads about emergency responses. Different situations were also discussed to cope with emergency situation.

Meanwhile, all senior officers and officials from other cities also joined their duties on the routes of cricket teams and at the stadium. Lahore Police also conducted massive combing search and sweep operations in and around the Gaddafi stadium. Policemen and personnel of sensitive agencies were also deputed in civvies. The security officials were directed not to allow entry of anybody in the stadium without original CNIC.

It is worth-mentioning here that specific routes have been made for the transportation of players from hotel to the Gaddafi Stadium and vice versa. City Traffic Police have established alternative routes in order to avoid nuisance to citizens as well as transportation ahead of Pakistan and World XI T20 tournament.

According to the traffic plan, Walton Road will be used for going to Cantt and Mughalpura from Kahna and Kot Lakhpat. While the routes will remain open for going to Firdous Market, Hussain Chowk, MM Alam Road, Mini Market, Main Boulevard and Siddique Centre whereas Fawara No.1, Siddique Trade Centre, Pul Nehar and from Jail Road to Qartaba Chowk will also remain open for regular traffic. Citizens would use Peco Road, Maulana Shaukat Ali Road, Canal and Wahdat Road for coming towards Ichhara from Ferozepur Road. City traffic police have also fixed posters on different roads to guide the spectators about parking lots.

The cars fitted with gas cylinders would not be allowed to enter the parking lots. The visitors should carry their original identity cards and tickets so that they did not face any problem. Traffic on the Canal Road would be suspended only at the time of the teams’ arrival at the Gaddafi Stadium.

DIG Operations Dr Haider said 19 SPs, 45 DSPs and 6,000 officers and officials from Punjab Police, Elite Force, Dolphin Force and PRU would perform security duty on the occasion. He directed the CCPO Lahore to ensure back-up security for the team’s cavalcade when the team departed hotel for the stadium or left the stadium.

He asked the CCPO to deploy men in civvies on the route from hotel to the stadium and snipers on the buildings and plazas along the route. The IG directed the staff of Safe City Authority to keep vigil on all kinds of activities around the stadium and on the route.