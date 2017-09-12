Tue September 12, 2017
Islamabad

September 12, 2017

NCHR calls for detailed report on boy killing in Vehari

Islamabad: National Commission on Human Rights (NCHR) Chairman Justice (r) Ali Nawaz Chowhan on Monday expressed great concern over the killing of Christian school boy in Vehari who was beaten to death allegedly by other students.

In a statement issued by NCHR, the Chairperson said that school is place of learning and such incidents don’t bode well for society. He reiterated that NCHR will protect and promote human rights of all minorities without any discrimination and condemn such act of violence not only at school but everywhere. “Minorities are equal as other citizens of Pakistan; they enjoy without any discrimination,” said the statement.

He said that the act shows the poor administration of the school which is alarming. “It shows that school administration is not performing it functions faithfully. It need to be addressed as soon as possible,” mentions the statement.

Chairman Justice (r) Ali Nawaz Chowhan called for a detail report from the District Police Officer Vehari under Section 9 of the National Commission for Human Rights Act, 2012 over the killing of Christian boy.

