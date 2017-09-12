NAB wants to show Nawaz a saint like Zardari: Siraj

RAWALPINDI: Addressing the Ehtesab March organised by the Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) from Lahore to Islamabad on Monday, party Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq, said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was bent upon proving former prime minister Nawaz Sharif a saint like Asif Ali Zardari.

The NAB performance so far had been totally disappointing as it had given a clean chit to Zardari although he owned dozens of offshore companies and now NAB was trying to strike a deal with Nawaz Sharif, he added while addressing the participants of the march.

The Ehtesab March was given a warm send-off at the Data Darbar. Besides JI Secretary General Liaquat Baloch, Dr Farid Ahmed Piracha, Hafiz Sajid Anwar, JI Information Secretary Amirul Azeem, Javed Kasuri, were also present on the occasion.

Sirajul Haq said the ouster of Nawaz Sharif had not helped solve the problem of corruption being faced by the nation which wanted accountability of all those who had plundered the public money.

He said had Nawaz Sharif volunteered his resignation, it would have been respectablefor him adding that Finance Minister Ishaq Dar should have stepped down after a reference had been filed against him.

The JI chief said the masses wanted the plunderers to be behind the bars. He said that until and unless, the 436 persons named in the PanamaLeaks besides those rendering the banks bankrupt and the sugar and the drug mafias were brought to accountability, the JI would not rest declaring that the JI would not like the process of Ehtesab to be made a joke.

He said that till the time people like Zardari, Musharraf and Nawaz Sharif were made to face the law, the cancer of corruption would continue to spread further. The JI chief said that oppressive feudal lords and capitalists, who were actually the forces of the status quo, had been ruling the country for the last seventy years and had been sucking the blood of the poor and plundering the public money with both the hands.

He said while the labourers and workers worked day and night, the feudal lords and factory owners were reaping the fruit of their hard work. The poor labourers lived from hand to mouth even after working all the day long. The common man was deprived of the basic facilities of education, health and employment. On the other hand, he said, the rulers had built palaces within the country and abroad through their ill-gotten wealth.

Sirajul Haq however said that in order to shut the doors of the power corridors to the feudal lords and capitalists forever and to open these for the poor, the masses should get ready for a major revolution and reject the political and financial terrorist through their vote.