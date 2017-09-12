Old buildings

This is to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the issue of the reconstruction of buildings in Karachi. Many people in the city are living in such buildings which are totally damaged and can collapse at any time. In foreign countries, the government has set a time period between 23 and 41 years for the repair or reconstruction of a building. No such practice is observed in the biggest city of Pakistan.

The city is a densely populated area and many people are living in multi-storey buildings. These buildings are old and dilapidated and are likely to fall down at any time. In fact, according to some media reports, over the period of one year, in different areas of the city, some buildings collapsed resulting in the death of several people. These incidents are ought to be curbed. The relevant authorities must take action to ensure the safety of the people.

Abdul Hannan (Karachi)