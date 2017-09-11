Stamp tiger to take revenge: Maryam

LAHORE: PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz on Sunday asked the people to vote for the PML-N to avenge the unjustified ouster of Nawaz Sharif. “Stamp the tiger to take revenge,” she said addressing a gathering in connection with the NA-120 by-election scheduled to be held on September 17. Maryam told the party supporters that they had showed their disapproval of disqualifying Nawaz Sharif during the rally from Islamabad to Lahore, but it was the time to hammer home the point by voting for the PML-N in NA-120. She said the PTI was nothing more than a pawn on the national chessboard and that too a fallen one.

Maryam said the manifesto of PML-N and Nawaz was development of Pakistan, welfare of the people, economic progress of the country and elimination of all internal and external threats. On the other hand, she added, the manifesto of Nawaz’s opponents was the finger of the third empire.

“Their manifesto is conspiracies, sometimes in the form of sit-ins and sometimes in the form of Panama.” Maryam said the PTI was asking the people for their vote in the name of judiciary and the hatred for Nawaz and his progressive agenda because they had nothing positive to show.

She remarked that Imran Khan said he was glad that the PTI did not win the 2013 elections because they didn’t know how to run even the provincial government. “Mr Khan should not worry about that at all because PTI will not win the 2018 elections or the one following 2018,” she added.