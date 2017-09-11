Not a single penny corruption  in projects of trillions: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that no one could level the allegation of corruption of even a single penny in projects of billions and trillions of rupees and people will remember the Pakistan Muslim League-N’s public welfare projects forever.

Talking to a PML-N delegation in London on Sunday, he said various historic measures had been taken by the PML-N government to overcome energy crisis and the projects were completed speedily and transparently with dedication, honesty and determination, which reduced the loadshedding duration significantly.

He said the people of Pakistan supported the PML-N in the past and they were with it today also as it had always worked for promotion of democracy and democratic traditions. He said the people hated the politics of lies.

He said Pakistan was more peaceful, prosperous and developed today and the situation had improved in every sector. He said the PML-N would continue its journey of progress with more speed till the last. “We will not permit any impediment to our journey to the heights of progress and development,” he added.

Shahbaz said people had now seen the real of face of the person who claimed about bringing a change. He said people were fully conscious and the enemies of development could never succeed in their designs. He said having the favour of vote and love of the people was the only way to rule the hearts. He said a peaceful, strong and prosperous Pakistan was a mission of the PML-N and the government was moving forward to make the country the Pakistan of Quaid and Iqbal. He said the PML-N government would complete that journey at any cost.

He said those doing negative politics wanted to push the country backwards adding that such elements did not want elimination of poverty, extremism, joblessness and darkness from Pakistan. He said those elements did not have capacity to serve the people and their politics revolved around levelling baseless allegations.

The CM said a politician who was expert in levelling allegations had broken all records of telling lies and falsehood. He said the unwise elements were putting the country and the nation at stake only for the lust of power. He said the history would not forgive those responsible for fanning confrontation, chaos and anarchy in the country.

He said corruption and plunder of former rulers badly affected the country and added that when the PML-N came to power, it inherited loadshedding and hopelessness. All institutions had reached at the verge of collapse due to corruption, nepotism and plunder of former rulers, he alleged.

Shahbaz said those who plundered billions of rupees of the nation had become so-called claimants of compassion today. He said that the sit-in stagers spared no effort in harming the national economy and those elements caused an irreparable loss to development projects through their unjustified sit-ins, lockdowns and protests.

The chief minister also took notice of the reported increase in prices of vegetables, especially tomatoes and onions, and directed the departments concerned to take immediate steps to bring the prices to a moderate level.

He issued instructions to Provincial Cabinet Committee on Price Control from London. He said the people could not be left at the mercy of profiteers. Shahbaz Sharif also condemned firing incident in Katchlak, Balochistan. He expressed a deep sense of grief and sorrow over the loss of precious human lives and prayed for early recovery of the injured. Also, the Punjab CM underwent a medical examination in London. Medical tests were carried out and all his medical tests showed that he was completely healthy.