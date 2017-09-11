Indian Army martyrs two more Kashmiris

ISLAMABAD: Indian troops during their 18-hourlong military operation, martyred two Kashmiri youth in Barabugharea of Shopian district, in held Kashmir.

The two youth identified as Tariq Ahmad Butt and Altaf Ahmad, were martyred during a siege-and-search operation in the area, KMS reported. The troops martyred Tariq on Saturday night and Altaf on Sunday morning. The Indian army claimed the men were killed in a gunfight.

Meanwhile, thousands of people participated in the funeral of a Kashmiri commander, Shahid Ahmad Sheikh, in Rafiabad area of Baramulla district. People from different areas including Rafiabad, Qaziabad and Zainageer marched towards the Kachloo area of Rafiabad where Sheikh was laid to rest amid pro-freedom, pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans.

Shahid Sheikh was martyred by Indian troops during a siege and search operation in Reban area of Sopore. A house belonging to one Fahmeeda Begum was blown up by the troops during the operation.

Meanwhile, the authorities ordered closure of all educational institutions while telephone and internet services were snapped in Baramulla district. 22-year-old Sheikh had earned degrees in Arabic and Islamic Studies.

On the other hand, a girl identified as Khushboo, daughter of Fayaz Wani, was hit by bullet fired by Indian troops in Harmain area of Shopian district. She was immediately taken to district hospital Shopian where from she was referred to Srinagar for specialised treatment.

Local youth took to the streets and resorted to stone pelting on the troops against the operation in the area. The troops fired teargas shells, triggering clashes which spilled over to the adjacent villages.

Also, a complete shutdown was observed in the Indian-held Kashmir (IHK) on Sunday against Indian Home Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to the region. According to KMS, the call for the shutdown was given by the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik.

All shops and business establishments remained closed, while traffic stayed off roads in Srinagar and other parts of the held valley. The leaders, in a statement issued in Srinagar, said: "The strike is being observed by the people of Kashmir to prove to the world community and the Indian leadership that genuine people's movement in Kashmir cannot be crushed by using military might or harassing the leadership."

Rajnath arrived in Srinagar on Saturday on a four-day visit to the territory. Meanwhile, the authorities imposed restrictions in areas falling under Rainawari, Khanyar, Nowhatta, Maharaj Gunj, Safa Kadal and Maisuma police stations in Srinagar.