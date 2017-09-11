People urged to devote energies for betterment of society

Islamabad :The people of Pakistan have been urged to reaffirm their commitment and devote their energies in individual and collective capacities for the betterment of the State and society.

This was demanded of them in the messages of President Mamnoon Hussain, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq in their messages on 69th death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

President Mamnoon Hussain in his separate message said that September 11 is the day when we pay homage to the memory of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as well as reaffirm our commitment to those principles of democracy, constitutionalism and egalitarianism that Father of the nation propagated throughout his life. Today is the day of reflection. We need to pause and reflect as to how far we have succeeded in pursuing the path shown by our Quaid. Equally important is to ponder over our shortcomings and failures.

He said that Quaid-i-Azam possessed a high degree of uprightness, honesty, integrity, courage and conviction. He never compromised on his principles nor allowed expediency to influence his judgments. These pre-eminent attributes endowed him with clarity of vision and steadfastness that enabled him to withstand heavy odds and carve an independent state for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

“The need to follow the principles of ‘Unity, Faith & Discipline’ was never as great as it is today. Faced with various challenges including the threat from the militant mindset, economic challenges and poverty we need to follow in letter and spirit the principles of our great leader,” he added.

He said that Pakistan was envisaged to be a country where there would be social justice and economic opportunities for all. We therefore also need to adopt policies that promote social justice and economic opportunities for all. Our people have a long history of struggle for achievement of the objectives for which Pakistan was created.

The president said that on his death anniversary the best way to pay homage to the Quaid is to reiterate our adherence to those principles that were pursued by our great leader. Let us on this day resolve to stand united in confronting all challenges that we face and once again make a pledge that we will make Pakistan a country where there will be rule of law, respect for human rights and economic opportunities for all.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in his message said that we have to continue to strive for making our country aplace where people live with freedom, dignity and honour, as envisioned by the Quaid.

He said the people of the country were enlightened and resilient. "The best way to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation is to adhere to the principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline, and to carry forward the Quaid's legacy in letter and spirit toward making Pakistan a developed and prosperous country," he added.

The entire nation is observing the 69th death anniversary of Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on Monday with reverence. The prime minister said Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah inspired the world in general and South Asia in particular through his charismatic and visionary leadership.

As a statesman, the Quaid led the constitutional struggle that culminated in the creation of an independent homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent, he added. The Freedom Movement was a living testimony of the political insight and sagacity of Quaid-i-Azam who adhered to the ideals of democracy and rule of law.

By the grace of Almighty Allah, Pakistan was progressing socially, economically and politically, the prime minister noted. Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in his message paid tribute to Father of the Nation Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and said the great leader stood steadfast for freedom and democracy.

The Speaker said that Quaid-i-Azam always stood steadfast in the face of adversity, never compromised on principles nor allowed expediency to influence his judgment," he said. He also desired that every citizen should have equal opportunities of education, health, progress and justice.

He said the guiding principles of Unity, Faith and Discipline were as relevant today as during any part of our history. The challenges Pakistan is facing today could only be confronted through united efforts, he added.

The Speaker said that the Quaid's achievement was a unique event in the history of nations as it was characterized by non-violence and strict adherence to principles. He said, "best tribute which we can pay to the Father of the Nation is allegiance to principles which he espoused vigorously and the values which he promoted consistently in his career.

"His death anniversary calls for reappraisal of the situation and a solid commitment to complete Quaid's mission of consolidating Pakistan and ensuring its stability. Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Deputy Speaker on this occasion has said, "We should not forget his unmatched qualities of leadership, which included impeccable integrity, incorruptibility and a truly remarkable capacity for hard work.

" "I am confident that on this day we would come up to the expectations of our great Quaid and pledge to extend all possible efforts to overcome the challenges confronting the nation and turn them into opportunity to make Pakistan a better and strong country," he said. —