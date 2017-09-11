Makeshift hospital for World XI matches

LAHORE :To provide medical facilities to the World XI and Pakistani players as well as spectators, a 20-bed temporary hospital has been established at National Hockey Stadium.

According to a press release issued here on Sunday, in this facility, arranged by Lahore General Hospital, medical, surgical, ortho and neuro departments would work round the clock and doctors and paramedical staff would be available for any urgency.

Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Ghias un Nabi Tayyab and Lahore General Hospital (LGH) Medical Superintendent Dr Ghulam Sabir took round of the temporary hospital and inspected the arrangements there. Blood bank with sufficient stock of blood of all groups has been set up. An Operation theatre has also been established in the hospital. LGH MS Dr Ghulam Sabir said that it was a matter of pride for LGH to provide medical facilities to the cricket lovers as in PSL Final Match the same job was also done by LGH. Ambulance service would also be available on the occasion.

cleanliness: Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) took extra mile efforts to ensure cleanliness during Independence Cup matches at Gaddafi Stadium. LWMC Managing Director Bilal Mustafa Syed visited along with other officials Gaddafi Stadium on Sunday and monitored cleanliness and mopping drive being carried out at the spot. He said that LWMC has provided two waste bins in every enclosure to ensure a clean environment during matches.

Mechanical sweeping and washing of roads around the stadium is done. Nearly 20 management staff will supervise cleanliness during matches. LWMC head of communication department Ali Mazhar stated that LWMC is offering best cleanliness services for public to enjoy these matches in a clean environment but it will be possible only with the help of public.