Sat September 09, 2017
Lahore

September 9, 2017

PU teachers rally against Myanmar massacre

LAHORE :Punjab University (PU) teachers took out a rally on Friday to express solidarity with Rohingya Muslims and criticised the international community on its silence on atrocities against innocent people in Myanmar. The rally started from PU Center for Undergraduate Studies and culminated at Institute of Education & Research (IER), New Campus. The teachers carrying banners and placards chanted slogans in favour of Rohingya Muslims and condemned the Myanmar government.

