National Bank of Pakistan awarded

KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has won the “Bank Trade Deal of the Year” award at the Trade Finance Program (TFP) Awards announced by the Asian Development Bank (ADB), a statement said on Friday.

The award ceremony was organised by the ADB at a dinner held in Singapore recently where it announced the winners of its third annual TFP Awards, it added. More than 150 guests from banks and other financial institutions around the world attended the event.

Saeed Ahmad, president and CEO of NBP, said: “It is a great honour for NBP to be recognised by an international premier development institution, the Asian Development Bank.” “The award shows NBP’s commitment to delivering a high standard of service, both at national and international levels to its clients.”