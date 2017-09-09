Facebook picks Yayvo.com

KARACHI: Facebook, the world’s largest online social networking service, picked Yayvo.com as a business success story for its well thought out marketing policy focused on the women audience, a statement said on Friday.

Thriving since its launch just a couple of years ago, Yayvo.com has become a force to be reckoned with but has long faced obstacles in capturing women shoppers, it added. Even the hugely successful, Rs200 million Black Friday ended for as a male dominated affair. With women constituting over 48 percent of Pakistan’s population, Yayvo.com came up with an innovative marketing strategy to drive up sales on the Women’s Corner, using targeted Facebook advertisements prior to the launch of leading clothing brands, it added.