PR revenue increased on Eid

LAHORE: Revenue generation for Pakistan Railways during Eid-ul-Azha holidays has increased up to Rs48 million from the last year’s earnings. According to a press release, Railways authorities Wednesday stated that more than two lakh passengers (31,000 more passengers as compared to last year) travelled in trains this year during Eid operations. Due to which, revenue was also increased up to Rs48.54 million during the special operation. Special package up to 25 percent in fare was also offered to passengers during Eid holidays. Federal Minister for Railways Khawaja Saad Rafique has congratulated railways staff for their efforts in reviving the railway transportation facilities. He vowed to expedite their work to facilitate Pakistanis in the coming days.

