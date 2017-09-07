A billion trees

According to some media reports, the KP government have achieved the target of planting one billion trees in the province in two years under its Billion Tree Tsunami (BTT) initiative. The project is aimed at reducing the overall temperature of the province by two degrees. A report of the Pakistan Meteorological Department had earlier warned that KP might face a rise in temperature by two percent and a decline in the rainfall by 15 percent. As a remedial measure, the KP government approved the Rs22 billion BTT Project and launched it in June 2015. The target of planting one billion trees was achieved in August 2017 at the cost of Rs11 billion.

In the same manner, the Punjab government has initiated an afforestation project. Under the project, 99,000 acres of land is being offered in parts to investors for commercial forestry and range management initiatives in southern Punjab. The Traders and Business Community of KP have also urged the Punjab government to launch a programme similar to the BTT project so that the forest cover could be improved in the province, besides the promotion of forestry investment. There is also a strong need for the protection of the trees planted under the KP project. The government should also consider including private investors in the project to get the desired results within a short period of time. This is also essential to combat climate change.

Khan Faraz (Peshawar)