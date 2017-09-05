Rulers damaged economy, deprived masses of basic needs, says Siraj

LAHORE :Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said Pakistan has suffered more damage from economic terrorists sitting in the corridors of power than those hiding in tribal areas since they looted national wealth, depriving the masses of their basic needs of food, shelter and clothing, etc.

The forces of status quo and secular system were the Pharoas, Namrood and Abu Jahal of present times and crushing these idols is actual Sunnah of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), he said while delivering Eid sermon at Mansoorah Masjid, and later talking to the media. Those leaders calling people towards themselves instead of calling towards Allah Almighty were imposters and cheaters who must be rejected at all costs, since they actually mislead people.

Sirajul Haq said for the last seventy years politicians and military dictators had imposed the same cruel capitalist system based on disobedience of Allah Almighty, and not for a single day enforced Quran and Sunnah. He said JI was aiming to bring about the Islamic revolution and to make Pakistan corruption free, through its ongoing corruption-free Pakistan campaign. He said without installing an Islamic government neither the corruption be eliminated nor the democracy could be strengthened in the country. He said JI would continue struggle against plunderers and oppressors.

Later, Sirajul Haq rang Foreign Minister Khwaja Asif and asked him to use influence over the government to take practical measures for stopping genocide of Rohingiya Muslims by Myanmar government. He asked the foreign minister that Pakistan must call an emergency meeting of OIC and UN Security Council to increase pressure on Myanmar military government and also expose Bangladeshi and Indian government’s hypocrisy for not providing asylum to the fleeing Rohingiya Muslim refugees.