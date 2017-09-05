People flock to recreational spots

Rawalpindi :All the public parks, recreational spots, zoos and other popular destinations witnessed a huge rush of visitors belonging to all age groups on the Eid days amid pleasant weather conditions.

Though the public transport was thin on the roads and the cab drivers were charging exorbitantly but the visitors in large numbers managed to reach the recreational spots to enjoy their serene and calm atmosphere.

Rain before the Eidul Azha turned the weather pleasant in the twin cities, which was an added incentive for the people to visit parks and other public places. The four official holidays also provided a much-needed break to the residents to enjoy the event. The main attractions for the visitors in Rawalpindi were Family Park at Commercial Market, Nawaz Sharif Park in Shamsabad and Jinnah Park and Ayub Park in the heart of the city. In Islamabad, a large number of families and children also enjoyed their free time at Lake View Park, Fatima Jinnah park, Japanese Park, Rose and Jasmine garden. The children took keen interest in racing cars, skating and jumping jack.