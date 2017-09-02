Indian troops martyr 37 Kashmiris in Aug

HELD SRINAGAR: Indian troops in their continued acts of state terrorism martyred thirty seven Kashmiris during the last month of August.

According to data issued by the Research Section of Kashmir Media Service on Friday three young boys among seven were martyred in fake encounters. These killings rendered four women widowed and two children orphaned. During the period 261 people were injured when Indian troops and police personnel used brute force on peaceful protesters while 115 persons including Hurriyat leaders and activists were arrested. —