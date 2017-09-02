Eid celebrated in Mohmand Agency

GHALLANAI: The Eidul Azha was celebrated in Mohmand Agency on Friday.

The people of Mohmand Agency celebrate Eid along with Saudi Arabia. Mohmand Agency was apparently the only place in Pakistan where Eidul Azha was celebrated on Friday, a day ahead of the rest of the country.

The officials of political administration of Mohmand Agency also celebrated Eidul Azha.

The officials offered the Eid prayers in the Jamia Masjid in Ghallanai, the administrative headquarters of Mohmand Agency. The Afghan refugees in Pakistan also celebrated Eidul Azha on Friday.