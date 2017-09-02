The forest cover in the country is below the international standard. This is because industries are cutting trees to use the wood for making furniture, domestic material and other business purposes. Islamabad, which was once a forest, has now become a fully developed city. In our country, development comes at the expense of natural landscape. We are losing trees without realising the dire consequences of our action.

It is said trees are the lungs of the earth. They are important to keep the environment pollution-free. On the other hand, deforestation leads to many unfavourable conditions, including soil erosion, destruction of the habitat of the wildlife, etc. It also magnifies the effects of change in weather patterns. The spell of heatwave and extreme weather conditions are evidence of climate change. Therefore, it is important to raise awareness with regard to the conservation of trees. It is the responsibility of every Pakistani to plant more trees and to avoid cutting them.

(Javeria Aman Absor)