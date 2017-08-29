One held for blackmailing women

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: FIA Cyber Crime Circle Monday claimed to have arrested a man for extorting money from women by blackmailing them. Deputy Director, Cyber Crime Circle of FIA Punjab, Shahid Hassan told the media that the accused identified as Hadi was running a fake page of a medicine company through which he would get details of female patients. Through such information, the accused would contact them and demand money. He said a number of female victims contacted FIA for actions against the accused. The DD said an FIA team seized computers, devices and other material of the accused.
