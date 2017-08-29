Another contempt of court plea against Nawaz

LAHORE: Local resident Mehmood Akhtar on Monday filed another contempt of court petition before Lahore High Court against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. Petitioner stated that Nawaz Sharif, in his address to members of the PML-N lawyers wing on August 26, criticised the Supreme Court verdict in Panama papers case. The apex court had held him disqualified to be elected as an assembly member. He stated that Nawaz Sharif called Panama verdict contrary to justice and raised 12 questions to the verdict. He stated that Nawaz Sharif impugned speech was to undermine the dignity and honour of the court for which he should be held accountable. He requested to initiate contempt proceedings against Nawaz Sharif.

