Pak-US ties to continue despite visit cancellation: ambassador 

WASHINGTON: Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States Aizaz Chauhdry on Sunday said the relations between the two countries would continue despite ups and downs and the recent cancellation of visit of a senior US official on Pakistan’s request.

When asked about the reasons for the cancellation of a visit by Acting Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan Alice Wells, the ambassador explained that Eid-ul-Azha festival is around the corner and there are a couple of conferences being organized in Pakistan immediately after Eid.

“But the relations between the two countries will continue,” he said adding “There has been ups and downs in the ties of the two countries but it is important that two countries consider the areas where they can work together and try to remove differences.”

The ambassador was speaking to the newsman at the inauguration of 31st Annual Pakistani Festival in Virginia. He said the ties experience these ups and downs in the past too and eventually the two countries resolved differences.

“I hope both countries will realise again that working together is in their best mutual interest,” Ambassador Chaudhry said. When contacted by The News a State Department spokesperson said the visit was cancelled at the request of Pakistani government.

"At the request of the Government of Pakistan, that trip has been postponed until a mutually convenient time," the spokesperson said without any further comments. Earlier while addressing a gathering of thousands of Pakistani American at the festival, the ambassador said Pakistan is becoming a modern and dynamic state with an enormous potential for social and economic development as a result of remarkable transformation which is underway.

“We all are proud of our accomplishments as a nation over a period of last 70 years” the Ambassador added. Ambassador Chaudhry informed the gathering that Pakistan has turned the corner in the fight against terrorism and markedly improved security situation in the country has resulted in fast-paced economic growth. This situation has led to boosting the confidence of investors from all over the world as today's Pakistan offers the most investor friendly climate. Ambassador further added that with China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and all the other connectivity projects in Pakistan nearing completion, we are confident to achieving the Quaid-e-Azam's vision for making Pakistan a ''pivot of the world". The Ambassador urged Pakistani American community, particularly the second generation young Pakistanis to play their role in the mainstream American polity with more vigour and strength.

Commenting on Annual Pakistan festival, Ambassador Chaudhry said that the Pakistan Festival USA has become an annual fixture in the past 30 years and is rightfully acknowledged as a leading South Asian Festival in the United States.

The festival was attended by Chairman of Republican Committee for Fairfax Matt Ames and Vice Chairman Lolita Smoak. Representative of Pakistani community in the ruling Republican Party Asad Chaudhry said Pakistani community plays an important role in US politics and it will continue to bridge the gap between the two countrues. Senior leaders of Democratic Party also attended the event.