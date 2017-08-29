Pakistan to hire foreign ju-jitsu coaches

KARACHI: Pakistan Ju-Jitsu Federation (PJJF) plans to hire the services of two foreign coaches to prepare a fighting lot for the next year’s Asian Games.“We have planned to hire one European coach for the duo event and the other from Brazil for newaza,” PJJF president Khalil Ahmed told ‘The News’ from Lahore on Monday.

“We have already written to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) about our requirement for the continental event. We have strong relations with the ju-jitsu federations of France and Holland. We will seek their help in hiring a coach from Europe,” said Khalil, a former president of the Asian Ju-Jitsu Federation.

Ju-jitsu is expected to emerge as one of the disciplines in which Pakistan will have a medal chance in the Asiad. This is the first time that ju-jitsu has been included in the Asian Games, pencilled in for August 18 to September 2, 2018, in Palembang, Indonesia.

It is because of the efforts of the Asian Ju-Jitsu Federation, handled by the UAE, that the discipline was included in the biggest competitions of the continent.Khalil said the federation had already planned solid preparation for the Asian Games. “Soon after returning from the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games we will try to commence our preparations,” the official said.He was confident about Pakistan’s chances in the Asiad. “I am very much confident that we will win medals if we are assisted by the government,” Khalil said.

He added that ahead of the Asian Games the World Championship in Colombo in October and World Beach Championship in Abu Dhabi in January would enable Pakistan to prepare well.Khalil also said that only those players would be sent to Turkmenistan who would have medal chances in the Asian Indoor and Martial Games. “Currently we have 24 players training in Lahore and Karachi. We are taking time before deciding the final squad for the Asian Indoor and Martial Games. It is expected that the squad would be finalised soon after Eid-ul-Adha,” Khalil said.

The Asian and Indoor Games are slated to be held in Ashgabat from September 17-27.He said that a Brazilian coach Carlos had been invited for a few days to Lahore and Karachi where he gave some valuable tips to the top fighters training in the national camps.

He said that Carlos is working in the UAE Air Force.About Asian Indoor and Martial Games, Khalil said it would be a tough event. “Our players have done hard training. But I must state that this time the event will be much harder as nations from Oceania like New Zealand and Australia will also be there and their standard is quite different,” Khalil observed. Besides ju-jitsu, Pakistan will also be featuring in the Ashgabat spectacle in swimming, taekwondo, athletics, weightlifting, wrestling, kick-boxing, snooker and tennis.