Tue August 29, 2017
Islamabad

August 29, 2017

Understanding angina

Angina is the medical term for chest pain that occurs when your heart doesn’t get enough oxygenated blood.

The National Heart Lung and Blood Institute says triggers may include:

 

* Being under emotional stress.

* Being exposed to extreme hot or cold temperatures.

* Eating a heavy meal.

* Smoking tobacco or using cocaine.

* Taking medication that narrows blood vessels.

— HealthDay News

