TTP terrorist arrested, explosives seized

LAHORE: A TTP terrorist was arrested by CTD in Mianwali district, Sargodha Region. Explosives, a hand grenade and other material were recovered from the terrorist. A CTD Mianwali team raided an area on information near general bus stand and arrested terrorist Muhammad Ahmad Qari Ahmed, and recovered 1,650 grams of explosives, two detonators, two safety fuses and one hand grenade. A case U/S 3/4 ESA, 7 ATA was registered in police station CTD.

IGP: Inspector General of Police Arif Nawaz Khan has said relevant officer should contact every complainant within stipulated time who lodged their complaint at 8787 complaint centre at Central Police Office and every step should be taken to redress complaints. Explanation should be called from circle officer who failed to contact the complainant within 8 hours and departmental action be taken against him if he fails to justify delay.

He said with the help of computer software an App should be prepared regarding 8787 complaint centre. He directed the officers that the role of detective foot constable (DFC) should be made more effective at police station level so that police intelligence network could be improved. All RPOs and DPOs personally select and post professional, hardworking, competent and honest police officers and officials in CIA so the working of CIA throughout the province could be made more effective, he said.

The IG directed the Addl IGP D&I for regular inspections of police offices, police lines and police stations. While briefing the IGP regarding the performance of discipline branch DIG D&I, Shehzada Sultan said out of 179 complaints received in discipline branch 148 inquiries have been completed and sent to relevant officers for action.

He said 31 pending inquiries will be completed within a few days. In the meeting the IGP directed the officers to prepare the summery for the establishment of facilitation and Khidmat centres in the whole province on the pattern of Lahore and Multan at the earliest.