‘Education best ladder to progress’

LAHORE:Punjab Minister for Information and Excise & Taxation Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman has said that education is the best ladder to progress for individuals as well as nations.

In order to effectively cope with multiple challenges of the 21st century, every person should make education first priority to play a proactive role in national development. This way, Pakistan can emerge as a developed and prosperous country in the comity of nations.

He expressed these views while addressing the prize-distribution ceremony of a private school in Pak Arab Society here Monday. The minister said that Pakistan should make promotion of quality education as its first priority to excel in South Asia as well as to emerge as a successful nation in this era of globalised competitiveness where ‘change’ is the only constant. It is sanguine that Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has made promotion of education his first priority and this shows that he is a visionary and committed political leader who wants that every child should be in school.

It is important to note that educational reforms of the Punjab government have been commended at national and international levels, he added. The government has encouraged and promoted inclusive education for talented children and has also introduced skilled-based education so that they could earn their livelihood in an honourable manner after studies.

Similarly, educational projects have been started for the children of brick-kiln workers and other low income families so that they may not be burdened. Due to these projects, Punjab has emerged as a hub of education where every child goes to school.