Police official awarded

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mehsud on Wednesday awarded an official of Nowshera police for successfully tracing a notorious gang of dacoits.

A Police Department handout said an infamous gang of dacoits was active in Nowshera district for the last few days. The gang members in the garb of officials of intelligence agencies had looted several people.

In-charge Computer Laboratory in Nowshera Police, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Sajid Iqbal, successfully traced the gang through geo fencing.

The gang during the course of interrogation confessed to several heinous crimes in Nowshera and Peshawar.