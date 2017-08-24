Thu August 24, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
August 24, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Police official awarded

Police official awarded

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Salahuddin Mehsud on Wednesday awarded an official of Nowshera police for successfully tracing a notorious gang of dacoits.

A Police Department handout said an infamous gang of dacoits was active in Nowshera district for the last few days. The gang members in the garb of officials of intelligence agencies had looted several people.

In-charge Computer Laboratory in Nowshera Police, Assistant Sub-Inspector, Sajid Iqbal, successfully traced the gang through geo fencing.

The gang during the course of interrogation confessed to several heinous crimes in Nowshera and Peshawar.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement