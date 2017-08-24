Power woes

In Karachi, loadshedding has become a recurring and regular issue which is creating a lot of problems for residents. The relevant authorities seem to be somewhat impassive about the trouble faced by residents. During night time, the long hours of loadshedding adds more trouble for the people. Children who have to wake up early for school suffer the most. Previously, the light would go out only if there was some maintenance work. Now, the government has drafted a schedule of loadshedding in many areas across the city.

Concrete steps should be taken to resolve the issue. Loadshedding disrupts the lives of the people. It is time the authorities paid attention to the pleas of the people.

Hafiz Muhammad Hamza (Karachi)