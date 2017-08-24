Reservations about new disclosures expressed

RAWALPINDI: Case for Raja Bazaar incident should be taken up by the army court, demanded Madrassa Taleemul Quran administrator Maulana Ashraf Ali, JUI Punjab Ameer Dr Atiqur Rehman, Mufti Abdur Rehman and others during a press conference, Wednesday.

They said 94 people have been arrested and 22 are on the run. They demanded that killers be arrested regardless of their sect. They said their seminary is party to the case and at the time of incident, the district administration was of the view that Mufti Amanullah stirred hatred through his provocative speech.

They said terrorists have no religion or sect. They said a judicial commission was formed to probe the incident but its report is yet to be made public. They said that some new characters of the incident have been recovered now after four years of its occurrence. They said investigators found 132 people involved and 94 of them were booked under more than 14 articles of anti-terrorism and criminal laws.

They said statements of 21 witnesses, most of them policemen and govt officials, have been recorded, adding that 278 people are witnesses in the case. All the convicts have been identified with the help of CCTV footages, which has been verified by departments concerned. The case is being heard by the court and at this time issuing statements that may damage the case is incomprehensible. They said terrorists are enemies of humanity and country and their statements should not be trusted.