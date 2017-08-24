Cricket comes to Pakistan

There is good news for all cricket fans in Pakistan. After a long wait of eight years, the Sri Lanka cricket board has announced the upcoming tour of Sri Lanka to Pakistan. This news was followed by another announcement by the chairman of the PCB. While addressing the media he said that after the Sri Lanka tour to Pakistan, the country will hold World XI series. He also added that after the series, the West Indies team will likely tour to Pakistan to play a Twenty20 series of three matches.

Eight years ago, a brutal attack on the Sri Lankan team isolated Pakistan from the international cricket. Although luckily not a single player was injured in the attack, the incident tarnished the image of the country. It is hoped that this new dawn of international cricket will help build a positive image of the country. The event will be held in Lahore, but it is said that the authorities are working to bring cricket to Karachi as well.

Muhammad Umar Nizamani (Hyderabad)